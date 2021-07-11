Demand for novel trauma centre at medical college hospital

Streamline facilities to treat COVID-19 patients, says teachers’ association

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, Ernakulam unit, has demanded that a novel trauma centre be set up at the Government Medical College here, considering that there are no other full-fledged trauma centres under the government in Ernakulam.

The association said that facilities such as the Ernakulam General Hospital, Aluva District Hospital, and taluk hospitals should be strengthened to admit COVID-19 patients, so that only critical patients need to be referred to the medical college hospital. Neurosurgery and cardiothoracic departments should be restarted at the hospital at the earliest. Trauma patients are being referred to other hospitals in the absence of these departments, it said.

The association also demanded that work on the super-specialty block be completed on a war footing. Besides, the government should give immediate administrative sanction for the proposed state-of-the-art casualty wing with an operation theatre and ICCU at the medical college hospital. The vacant posts of faculty members should be filled, failing which the institution will lose NMC approval. Besides, necessary action should be taken to create more posts of residents doctors. A full-time Principal and superintendents should be appointed at the earliest to avoid chaos in the administration of the institution.