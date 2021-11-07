Demand for mobile pothole repair machine gets louder in Kochi

Steps taken to ensure better coordination with agencies trenching roads to lay pipelines, says Mayor

With potholed roads and broken drains playing havoc with the life of Kochiites, demand is rife that the Kochi Corporation procure a mobile pothole repair machine and a robot-assisted sewage cleaning machine.

It will help repair potholes as soon as they develop and ensure that clogged or damaged drains do not contribute to roads giving away, said K.S. Dileep Kumar, president of Ernakulam Vikasana Samiti, an NGO that has been spearheading a campaign to bring about a well-maintained network of roads and drains in the city.

“Roads laid as per BMBC standards have a five-year maintenance warranty. Even other roads—those paved using 20-mm chipping carpet—can last five years or longer if they are laid as per specifications and the drainage network is proper. In addition, potholes or undulations caused by trenching must be restored fast as per specifications, since agencies or individuals who trench roads ought to remit the resurfacing cost in advance,” he added.

On its part, the Kochi Corporation ought to ready a professional mechanical wing which should be vested with the upkeep of mobile pothole repair machine and robot-assisted sewage-cleaning machine, apart from its current fleet of garbage trucks. Vast number of garbage trucks, including compactors, which the civic agency procured at huge expense, are now rusting for want of upkeep. The situation can be improved if manufacturers are tasked with their annual maintenance contract. Pothole and drain declogging robot could even be procured on wet lease, Mr. Dileep Kumar said.

On the long-pending demand to procure such machinery, Mayor M. Anilkumar said Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) had evinced interest in extending its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to procure a robot-assisted drain declogging unit. “Potholes can be repaired faster even sans a mobile repair machine. For this, steps are being taken to ensure better coordination with other agencies, including those who trench roads to lay pipelines and cables,” he informed.