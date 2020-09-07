Demand for discussion on Corpn. audit reports

The LDF leaders in the Kochi Corporation Council have asked the Mayor to convene separate meetings to discuss the last four reports of the Local Fund Audit wing.

The audit reports since 2013 should be discussed separately as each report had pointed out serious discrepancies in the functioning of the local body, said a joint statement issued by LDF leaders K. J. Antony and V.P. Chandran.

They said the corporation’s move to discuss the audit reports of 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 and the 2014-15 Mayor’s Development Fund together was an attempt to bypass the provisions of the law and cover up its failures. The reports had pointed out instances of corruption and mismanagement. It had flagged the persons responsible for the misdeeds. Hence, the reports should be discussed separately, they demanded.