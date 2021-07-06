Demand for Chathiath-Chennur road grows louder

KOCHI

06 July 2021 00:47 IST

Mud from the bund that is to be demolished can be used for construction, say islanders

In pursuance of their long-pending demand for a road linking Chathiath in mainland Ernakulam with Chennur, through the string of islands located in between, the islanders have demanded that a portion of the around 15 lakh cubic metres of mud that will shortly be removed from the backwaters off Vaduthala, be used to build the road that was envisaged in the 1960s.

The massive accumulation of mud and slush occurred since the construction firm, which built the railway overbridge to link the container transshipment terminal at Vallarpadam with the mainland, failed to demolish a temporary bund that it built beneath the structure a decade ago. A decision to demolish the bund was taken in June, since Kalamassery and Aluva were of late encountering flooding, with the bund obstructing free flow of water.

With a high-level meeting to discuss issues regarding the Vembanad lake slated for Saturday, Francis Dianish, vice chairman of Pizhala Karamuttikal Samara Samithi, an NGO formed to catalyse the establishment of road connectivity with the isles, sent a memorandum in this regard to the Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve.

“Around a lakh cubic meters of the total volume of mud that ought to be removed from here could be put to optimal use to build a 5.50-km road linking Chathiath with Chennur, through Thanthonni Thuruth, Korangotta, Moolampilly, and Pizhala islands. Apart from ushering in road connectivity to two dozen isles in the region where over 30,000 people live, the road will considerably lessen the Ernakulam city-North Paravur distance from 32 km to about 22 km,” said Mr. Dianish.

The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) had conducted a study on such a road corridor. A majority of the beneficiaries would be people who belonged to Scheduled Caste communities who resided in the islands through which the road would pass through, he added.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department had begun probing the feasibility of the proposal, said official sources. “Among other aspects, the soil from the bund would have to be tested to ensure that it is fit for being used for road construction. Logistical aspects like how best to transport the mud to the isles too must be probed,” they added.

Sources in GIDA said they had not received any official communication. The Kothad-Chennur bridge, Chennur-Pizhala bridge, and Chennur-Chariyamthuruthbridges received administrative sanction earlier this year. “Lessening the road distance between the city and Paravur is in sync with our infra proposals in the isles. In many instances, bridges that are ready need proper approach roads. A case in point is the Valiya Kadamakudy-Chathanad bridge. Many such projects are suffering delay since they pass through ecologically-fragile regions,” they said.

Water metro

While it is true that Water Metro ferries are slated to link many of the isles, they are badly in need of road connectivity since transportation of goods in bulk is possible only through roads. Barges encountered difficulty in negotiating through shallow areas, said sources.