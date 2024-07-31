ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for axing trees in North Paravur rejected

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal has decided not to cut down eight trees located on the roadside close to the compound wall of a place of worship at Nanthiattukunnam, North Paravur, in Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Principal Bench of the tribunal, which took cognisance of the reported move to axe the trees, had handed the complaint filed by those who had opposed it to the Southern Bench. The authorities at the place of worship had stated that the trees had caused damage to the compound wall. They had informed the joint committee that the trees did not yield edible fruits and had a significantly lower oxygen generation.

The committee, which comprised officials of the Departments of Revenue, Forest and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, carried out an inspection to assess the claims made by both the parties. It found that only one large tree was posing a threat to the compound wall. The remaining trees were small in size and did not pose any threat, it said.

The committee recommended that the large banyan tree may be protected by constructing a platform around its foot. The Kerala State Electricity Board also submitted a report saying that all the trees were located at a safer distance from the power distribution network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those who opposed the removal of the green cover had pointed out that the trees were planted by the villagers several years ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US