Demand for axing trees in North Paravur rejected

A joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal has decided not to cut down eight trees located on the roadside close to the compound wall of a place of worship at Nanthiattukunnam, North Paravur, in Ernakulam.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal, which took cognisance of the reported move to axe the trees, had handed the complaint filed by those who had opposed it to the Southern Bench. The authorities at the place of worship had stated that the trees had caused damage to the compound wall. They had informed the joint committee that the trees did not yield edible fruits and had a significantly lower oxygen generation.

The committee, which comprised officials of the Departments of Revenue, Forest and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, carried out an inspection to assess the claims made by both the parties. It found that only one large tree was posing a threat to the compound wall. The remaining trees were small in size and did not pose any threat, it said.

The committee recommended that the large banyan tree may be protected by constructing a platform around its foot. The Kerala State Electricity Board also submitted a report saying that all the trees were located at a safer distance from the power distribution network.

Those who opposed the removal of the green cover had pointed out that the trees were planted by the villagers several years ago.

