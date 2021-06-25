Demand for arrest of police officer

Doctors at government hospitals in Ernakulam participated in the State-wide strike demanding the arrest of a police officer accused of assaulting a doctor in Mavelikkara.

Specialty outpatient services were boycotted entirely, while general outpatient services were boycotted for an hour. Emergency and COVID-19 treatment services were not disrupted.

Doctors of all government health care facilities, including primary and community health centres, all taluk hospitals, and the general hospital, participated in the strike, according to representatives of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), which spearheaded the strike. The KGMOA is demanding that justice be ensured in the case.