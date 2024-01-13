Delist seven river stretches from the most polluted list, Kerala PCB tells CPCB

January 13, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has requested the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to delist seven river stretches — Ayroor, Chalakudy, Korayar, Neyyar, Pullur, Tirur, and Kalpathipuzha — from the list of polluted river stretches in the country. Kerala has currently 18 polluted rivers stretches as per the report on polluted river stretches for restoration of water quality 2022 prepared by the CPCB.

The State Pollution Control Board informed the CPCB that the value of biological oxygen demand (BOD) for the seven stretches was less than 3 mg/l throughout the years 2021 and 2022. The board authorities are hopeful that the seven stretches will be removed when the Central board releases the 2023 list.

Eight stretches added

Eleven river stretches were delisted in 2022 from the 21 included in the report prepared in 2018 after attaining the desired water quality. Eight new river stretches were added in 2022, but they figured under the lowest priority level.

As per the new list, there are no rivers under the priority 1 (BOD greater than 30 mg/l) and priority 2 (BOD between 20-30 mg/l) levels, according to the Department of Environment. The 11 river stretches were removed from the list following the improvement in water quality owing to the continuous efforts to control pollution, it said.

Shifted

Karamana river was shifted from priority 1 to 3 (BOD between 10-20 mg/l) while Kadambrayar was shifted from priority 4 (BOD between 6-10 mg/l) to 5 (BOD between 3-6 mg/l). Manimala river stretch was shifted to priority 5 from priority 4 in the CPCB report on polluted river stretches for restoration of water quality 2022.

