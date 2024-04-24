Delhi Lt. Governor visits Major Archbishop Thattil

April 24, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena visited Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas in Kakkanad on the outskirts of Kochi on Wednesday.

A Church spokesman said it was not an official meeting but a courtesy call, though the visit has triggered rumours linking it to the Lok Sabha elections. Kerala is scheduled to vote on Friday.

Archbishop Thattil was the bishop of Shamshabad in Telengana before he was chosen to head the Syro-Malabar Church in early 2024.

Mr. Thattil hails from a traditional Syro-Malabar Catholic family in Thrissur town where actor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Suresh Gopi is contesting the Lok Sabha election for what is perceived to be a prestigious seat. Mr. Gopi has made it a point to woo Christian voters in the constituency that has traditionally favoured the Left in the past.

BJP sources refused to comment on the visit of the Lieutenant Governor.

‘Unofficial’

Church sources said the visit was scheduled on Tuesdsy and described the event as totally unofficial. No party leaders from the local BJP units accompanied the Lieutenant Governor, sources added.

Mr. Saxena later reached out to Major Archbishop Emeritus George Alencherry at St. George Forane Church in Aruvithura, Erattupetta. Continuing his engagements, he made a stop at the residence of Tangu Brother, an evangelist leader, in Kajikkuzhy, Kottayam, by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Afterwards, he proceeded to the Believers Eastern Church in Thiruvalla to attend an award ceremony, with a brief stop en route at the headquarters of the Syriac Knanaya Archdiocese in Chingavanom. Official sources indicated that the Lieutenant Governor engaged in an interaction with Chief Metropolitan Severios Kuriakose for approximately 20 minutes.

“The Lieutenant Governor, accompanied by a group of senior bureaucrats, was interested in learning about the unique traditions of the Knanaya Syrian community and inquired whether the community, as a religious minority, had faced any challenges in the State. To this, we replied that all communities are living in harmony in the State”, the metropolitan told The Hindu.

However, the timing of the visit has sparked widespread speculation about its political implications.

With inputs from Kottayam bureau