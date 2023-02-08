Delhi High Court order on virginity test raises legal posers

February 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Delhi High Court’s finding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-ordered medical test for determining whether Sister Sephy, an accused in the Sister Abhaya murder case, was a virgin was patently unconstitutional and violative of her human rights will likely throw up new and consequential legal posers.

The latest legal turn in the sensational case that has riveted public imagination since 1992 might see the defence suing the CBI for alleged violation of the defendant’s rights.

Currently, Sister Sephy is an appellant in the High Court seeking the reversal of her conviction in the Abhaya murder case by the CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021.

Legal experts feel the Delhi High Court order has opened the door for Sister Sephy to move against the CBI for alleged violation of her human rights in the appropriate legal forum. However, any such move is possible only after the trial’s conclusion. It could also empower Sister Sephy to question the constitutionality of the CBI’s method of investigation in the Abhaya case.

Notably, the Delhi High Court has underscored that its order would have no bearing on the case pending in other courts.

The CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram, while convicting her for Sister Abhaya’s murder, had dwelt on Sister Sephy’s alleged sexual relationship with a co-accused in the case, Fr. Thomas Kottoor. The court had concluded that an attempt to eliminate the witness of their “secret union” culminated in Sister Abhaya’s murder.

The court had also relied on a medical report that testified to Sister Sepoy’s virginity status. The doctors of TD Medical College, Alappuzha, who testified in court, added a rider to their testimony: surgical interference could also have caused the scarring.

The Delhi court had also observed somewhat damningly that the virginity test amounted to the interference of the investigating agency with a woman’s bodily and psychological integrity, which would leave serious and profound effects on her mental health.