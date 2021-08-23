Delayed Kochi-London flight expected to take off at 12.30 p.m.

The flight was put off after technicians detected some problems

The Air India DreamLiner flight AI 149, which was scheduled to leave for London from the Cochin International Airport on Sunday, August 22, 2021 is now expected to take off at 12.30 p. m. on Monday, August 23. The flight was put off after technicians detected some problems.

A team has been working to resolve the technical issues since early afternoon on Sunday.Nearly 200 passengers, who had booked seats on the flight, were shifted to a hotel nearby on Monday even as they protested against the delay in the flight.

The Kochi-London service had resumed on August 18 after the COVID-19 break. Considering the rush of bookings, Air India and the airport authorities joined hands to schedule three direct flights to London per week from August 22, increasing the frequency from one flight a week earlier.

The new services have been scheduled for Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.