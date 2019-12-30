Delay in track doubling takes a heavy toll

The introduction of new trains in the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has become next to impossible owing to the inordinate delay in completing track doubling through Kottayam.

The doubling process was hit primarily due to delay in land acquisition. Now that the land is available, the doubling of tracks on the 16.5-km Ettumanoor-Chingavanam stretch has been held up because of delay on the part of the signalling and electrical wings in relocating cables from single-track portions. The wings have their main offices at the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai, and the divisional offices have only limited financial authority. Earthmovers can ready the ground for laying tracks during the current working season provided the cables are relocated, official sources said.

“We know that time is overdue to augment MEMU and express train services in Kerala. But the Division is against introducing even a single service for fear of further affecting the punctual running of existing trains. Many trains continue to run behind schedule despite extension of their running time due to speed curbs due to with track replacement work. The completion of track doubling is thus crucial to speed up movement of trains and introduce new ones. The doubling process ought to be over, latest by the third quarter of 2020, as per the extended deadline,” railway officials said.

Inadequate short- and long-distance trains on busy routes has resulted in most MEMU and passenger trains carrying more commuters than their capacity.

Another official explained how the speed of trains in Kerala could considerably improve once track doubling through Kottayam and Alappuzha was realised. Moreover, trains from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram too will be able to increase their speed from the maximum permissible 90 kmph to 110 kmph or even more. Trains in the Shoranur-Ernakulam section are travelling at upto 110 kmph speed due to availability of double tracks. Most tracks in the State have been upgraded during the past three years to enable trains to commute at upto 160 kmph, he said.