Delay in reconstituting VMHS as company hits mobility hub development

Online meeting on June 6 to finalise plans to form company

Online meeting on June 6 to finalise plans to form company

The delay in reconstituting the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) as a company in order to avail loan and attract entrepreneurs to invest in the phase-two development works estimated at ₹450 crore has resulted in just a small portion of the sprawling 26-acre prime land in the hub being used to house a bus terminal and a metro station.

Little was done to develop the hub, 11 years since a bus stand, which has just a fraction of the berthing facilities envisaged for buses on the premises, was commissioned in 2011. The worsening traffic gridlocks at Vyttila even after a six-lane flyover was commissioned, the horrendous condition of the hub premises, its entry and exit corridors, and the demand to reroute long-distance KSRTC and private buses through the hub in order to decongest the city, seems to have finally stirred the VMHS into action.

“An online meeting will be held on June 6 to finalise plans to reconstitute VMHS as a company,” said S. Shanavas, the society’s MD, who also heads Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA). A consultant has readied a report in order to make it a company. The meeting will see changes being suggested as part of the process. The participants will assess the benefits of forming a company to take ahead the second-phase development works of the hub. Rest of the decisions will be taken by the government, he added.

Apart from living up to its expectation as a modern multi-modal hub, hassle-free road connectivity leading to and from the hub, and the hub’s integration with Vyttila Junction and the road leading to Thripunithura will have to be ensured, Mr. Shanavas said.

A resident near the hub, Abraham Jacob spoke of how almost everyone, including commuters, had high expectations about the hub. “But all were let down during the past about a decade and a half. Illegal and obstructive parking and encroachments by vendors has further hampered smooth and safe movement of traffic and pedestrians, from the hub to Kaniampuzha overbridge. The VMHS must at least clear weeds from the sprawling premises and extend it for parking till the second phase is commissioned.”

The undulated and damaged paver blocks in the hub’s exit is another cause for worry. Yet another problem is that of traffic police often times not permitting vehicles from Thripunithura to directly enter the hub, which results in they adding to the congestion at Vyttila Junction, Mr. Jacob added.

The long-overdue projects include widening of Kaniampuzha Road that leads to the hub, and the Vyttila-Thripunithura road into which buses and other vehicles from the hub exit, as four-lane roads. The PWD (Roads wing) owns both the narrow corridors. A ring-road around Vyttila, mooted over a decade ago, too has not materialised.