Delay in plan approval puts Kochi Corpn. in a spot

KOCHI

16 August 2020 23:22 IST

Civic body unable to use ₹59 crore allotted for projects

Grants made to the Kochi Corporation under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations are caught in a political tussle that could leave development projects in a limbo.

For the current financial year, the Commission had allotted ₹59 crore to the corporation and its urban agglomeration. With the Commission having set specific guidelines on what the funds can be spent on, the corporation was to have revised its annual plan projects for the year to incorporate new projects, and submit it to the District Planning Committee (DPC) before August 10.

The Opposition did not participate in a council meeting held to discuss the revision of projects last week on the grounds that such meetings violated COVID-19 protocol since several councillors would have to come from containment zones. After the Opposition wrote a letter to the Minister for Local Self-Governments asking for the decisions taken at the meeting to be cancelled, the DPC has not approved the corporation’s revised plan, said Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar.

“While almost all other local bodies in the district have got their projects approved by the DPC, the corporation’s is stuck. The first installment from the Finance Commission grant has already arrived, but unless the plan is passed, it cannot be used. About ₹30-crore worth of pending bills from last year’s annual plan projects, including ₹19 crore due to contractors for road work, would also have to be cleared. If the money is not released before the election is announced, it could keep projects at a standstill for months,” said an official at the corporation.

LDF stance

“As per the Finance Commission’s guidelines, the amount allotted this year can only be used for specific projects related to sanitation and water supply,” said V.P. Chandran, LDF parliamentary party secretary. “The projects had not gone through the working groups or standing committees before they were placed before the council for approval. In the revised plan, projects like a ₹23-crore worth sewage treatment plant at Brahmapuram have been listed, when such a plant is already functioning there and a waste-to-energy plant is also set to come up. A discussion should have been held before such projects were passed,” he said.

Previous finance commissions had not laid down guidelines on spending money on specific types of projects, Mr. Chandran said. Consequently, much of the grant was spent on road and drain work. This year’s projects, however, would require more thought, he added. “According to data available with the corporation, in the past four financial years, finance commission grants amount to ₹207 crore. Of this, over ₹52 crore has lapsed as a result of not spending it,” he said.

“The Mayor has written to the DPC explaining the situation. Many of the projects in the revised plan, including projects on renovating the crematoria in the city, were listed in the previous year’s plan projects and had already been approved by the standing committees,” Mr. Premakumar said.

Call for urgent council meet

The Opposition has demanded an urgent council meeting to resolve issues that have caused work at the corporation to come to a standstill. Despite spending large amounts of money on trying to resolve the city’s recurrent waterlogging problems, the corporation is repeatedly hauled up by the High Court since solutions have not been found to any important issues, said a statement issued by Opposition leader K.J. Antony and LDF parliamentary party secretary V.P. Chandran.

An urgent council meeting was required to discuss the issues considering that the current council had only a few months left before its term ends, the LDF said.