Delay in handing over site may not affect Thoppumpady fisheries harbour work

March 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The delay in handing over site, considering that it is a running harbour, may not seriously affect the completion of modernisation work at the Cochin Fisheries Harbour at Thoppumpady. Sources in the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) said that there had been a delay, but it is expected to be made up once the building work picks up momentum. One of the reasons for the delay was the shifting of fishing nets from the premises.

Harbour users said that there was some delay in shifting of nets that were stored on the premises of the harbour, close to the waterfront. But this was partially because of concerns raised by fishermen over the location of the net mending site in the new building plan. They want the site to be close to the waterfront. The issue has been brought to the notice of the CPA and the Union government.

Stakeholders, including boat owners, expressed apprehensions over completing the structure for the modernised fishing harbour by July this year. The modernisation of the harbour is part of a nationwide agenda to increase seafood export business in the country to the ₹1 lakh crore level by 2024-25.

Meanwhile, boat owners and fishermen have demanded dredging of waters to facilitate more boats to be serviced at the harbour. While the modernisation work is on, boats must be able to land the catch smoothly. There should also be sufficient space for boats. The harbour was built in the 1970s when the size of fishing boats was in the range of 45 x 15. The vessels that are now used are much larger with a length of around 100 foot on an average, said a boat owner.

The situation is such that if 10 to 20 boats land simultaneously, there will be no space for unloading operations. An estimated 68 purse seine boats, around 25 gill net boats, and a hundred trawl boats regularly use the harbour, which is the centre from where exporters source much of their local seafood for processing.

The harbour along with similar facilities in Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip is being modernised as part of efforts to help fishermen earn better value for their catch.