Delay in disposing of cases: HC for introspection by judiciary

November 23, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that introspection by the judiciary is also necessary in the matter of delay in disposing of cases, as, otherwise, people will lose faith in the system.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observations while recently disposing of a petition filed by a cooperative bank employee who had been fighting a legal battle for 25 years against the disciplinary action taken against him. When the workman filed the petition he was 61 years of age. Probably, he is in his 70s by now. This was the fate of a workman who was forced to contest cases for a major part of his life for his livelihood, the court noted.

The judge said that he had the opportunity to hear old writ petitions and one of the writ petitions disposed of this month was filed in the year 2003. That meant the writ petitions were pending before this court for about 20 years. There were some lapses on the part of the Registry also for this sorry state of affairs. It was the duty of the Registry to report before the jurisdictional roaster judge about the old cases, after getting permission from the Chief Justice. The jurisdictional judge may not be knowing about the old cases because, in the High court, the usual practice was that, once the cases were admitted, unless there was an urgent memo or a petition for an early hearing or other petitions for any directions, it would not be listed except for final hearing, the court observed.

The court directed the High Court Registrar General and Registrar (Judiciary) to bring to the Chief Justice’s notice the old writ petitions pending in different jurisdictions and take appropriate steps in this regard as per the directive of the Chief Justice.