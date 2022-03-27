Delay hits Periyar rejuvenation plans

March 27, 2022 21:54 IST

Indiscriminate pollution along Aluva-Eloor-Edayar stretch of the river

The key proposals made by the combined committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check the indiscriminate pollution along the Aluva-Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar continue to remain in the cold storage for want of action on the part of the authorities.

Despite repeated incidents of industrial and domestic pollution of the river stretch for long, government departments and agencies remain in sleep mode, going by an analysis done on the basis of official records.

The combined committee, which had submitted its report before the tribunal, recommended that the Irrigation department desilt sludge accumulation along the upstream portion of the Pathalam bund.

It had also suggested construction of a bund road and walkways along river banks to prevent clandestine discharges from industrial units.

The Irrigation department was told to maintain environmental flow in the river during the lean period. Local bodies along the river banks were asked to install sewage treatment plants at strategic locations to check illegal discharge of sewage into the river.

The State Pollution Control Baord was told to bring all industrial establishments under the purview of various environmental laws. The committee had proposed setting up a common effluent treatment plant at Edayar.

The Industries department was told to identify unauthorised industries along the industrial development area. Except for the recent action to identify illegal units, all other major proposals are pending.

The sluggish pace in implementing the proposals had forced the tribunal to point out in an order issued on November 26, 2021 that no effective steps had been taken to fill the gaps. The court pointed out that the timeline proposed as per the action plans had already elapsed.