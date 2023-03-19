ADVERTISEMENT

Defend Constitution to protect secular and democratic credentials of India, says Yechury

March 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

CPI(M) general secretary says the LDF government should be supported to create a a better Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks at a function organised to commemorate the death anniversary of E.M.S. Namboodiripad in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Congress joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in opposing the Kerala government will ensure a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State, according to Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary.

Delivering a lecture commemorating the 25 th death anniversary of CPI(M) leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad here on Sunday, Mr. Yechury said the LDF government, which had demonstrated to the world a new and development alternative, should be supported for creating a better Kerala. The fascist and communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP should be defeated for protecting the secular and democratic foundations of the country and the Constitution of India, he said.

The greatest impediment before the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, which hope to convert India into a theocratic and Hindutva State, is the Constitution of India. It is following this realisation that the Sangh Parivar is out to undermine the Constitution and weaken the constitutional values and institutions which had held India together, he said.

The fascist forces, who wish to dismantle the secular and democratic credentials of the country and convert India into a theocratic state governed by Manu Smrithi, should be defeated, he said.

CPI(M) leaders C.N. Mohanan, C.M. Dinesh Mani and S. Sarma, and special representative of the State government in New Delhi K.V. Thomas were among those who attended.

