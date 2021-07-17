Defence personnel to get preference on Lakshadweep ships

KOCHI

17 July 2021 21:47 IST

Defence and paramilitary personnel travelling home from Lakshadweep or returning for duty on the islands will get first preference while allocating emergency quota tickets for travel on passenger ships operated by the administration.

A press release in this regard said that passenger ships were the most widely used and affordable means of transportation other than the regular flight service, to the island chain. The new step, the release said, would ease the difficulties faced by defence and paramilitary personnel.

The Lakshadweep Administration appointed Assistant Director and Deputy Director (supply and transport) in the Department of Port, Shipping and civil aviation nodal officers for the effective implementation of the order.

Advertising

Advertising