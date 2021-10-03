Defence Minister unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue in Lakshadweep

KOCHI

03 October 2021 19:33 IST

‘Centre to ban single-use plastics from July 2022’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a six-feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kavaratti on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Singh spoke of how Mahatma Gandhi’s life message was ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav’ (no discrimination on the basis of religion). “People of Lakshadweep are following this message in its true spirit, although many tried to induce extremism, radicalism and terrorism in the isles. Being strategically located, Lakshadweep played a vital role in ensuring the maritime security of India,” he said and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Mahatma Gandhi Square, where the statue was erected.

Speaking of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan project, Mr. Singh said it was not limited to ensuring the cleanliness of land. “It includes clean-up drives of waterbodies and the sea. Everyone must take a solemn pledge to ensure cleanliness of the marine ecosystem. The Centre has decided to ban the manufacture, stocking and sale of single-use plastics from July 2022.”

The event was organised by the Lakshadweep Administration and was presided over by Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory. Various functions were held during the three-day mega fest organised by the Administration in connection with Gandhi Jayanthi, from September 30 to October 2.

In another function held at Mahatma Gandhi Square at Kavaratti, the Defence Minister distributed prizes to winners of various competitions. The digital inauguration of various development projects too was done. They included laying of foundation stone of KLI submarine optical fibre cable landing stations at Kiltan, Bitra, Bangaram and Kavaratti, a Polytechnic College at Minicoy, and a PSA oxygen plant at Androth. A host of cultural programmes followed.

P.P. Mohammed Faizal, MP, took part. About 5,000 islanders turned up to witness the unveiling of the Gandhi statue despite rain, said Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali.