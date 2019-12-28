Defence India Startup Challenge gets under way

The third edition of the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC 3), which aims at facilitating the development of innovative technology for the defence and aerospace sectors, got under way here on Friday.

DISC 3, along with the Defence India Open Challenge, gives innovators the opportunity to explore the use of a product or technology in defence.

Rear Admiral R. J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, kicked off the startup challenge and invited domestic companies to contribute towards the requirements of the defence sector. D.V. Swamy, Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone, launched the open challenge.

A team of 15 officers from the Southern Naval Command, the Army and the Air Force attended the event. The team took a look at the products by startups at Maker Village, an incubator in the city.

The challenge is being conducted under the aegis of iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence), which offers innovators product development support and a grant of ₹1.5 crore to select startups. They can engage directly with the military and showcase their technology. Maker Village recently partnered with iDEX and the Defence Innovation Organisation under the Central government.