Defected Congress panchayat member from Alappuzha disqualified

The Kerala State Election Commission had earlier dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify the former Congress member Sajeev M.P.

November 29, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disqualified Sajeev M.P., former Congress member from the ward number nine of Veliyanadu grama panchayat in Alappuzha, who had defected to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and became the president of the panchayat in 2019.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Congress leader M. Liju. According to him, though the Congress party urged its members to abstain from the panchayat meeting held to discuss a no-confidence motion moved against Sabu Chacko, the then president, Mr. Sajeev not only attended the meeting but also voted in favour of the no-confidence motion in defiance of the whip issued by the party. He later contested the election for the post of president with the LDF support and was elected the president. The State Election Commission had earlier dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify him.

The court observed that his conduct by itself indicated with certainty that Mr. Sajeev had become disloyal to his party. “His conduct can only be at the risk of inviting disqualification for voluntarily giving up membership of the party under whose banner he was elected”. The court, therefore, declared that Mr. Sajeev has become disqualified due to voluntary giving up of membership under the Section 3(1)(a) of the Kerala Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1999.

