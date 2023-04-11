Defect liability period, running contract to ensure longevity of roads: Minister

April 11, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A distance of 2,657 km of the total 2,964 km of roads maintained by the Public Works department (PWD) in Ernakulam district has been brought under running contract and defect liability period (DLP) clause to ensure their longevity, Minister for Public Works Mohamed Riyas said here on Tuesday.

Roads, especially those built as per BMBC specifications, have a minimum guarantee of three years. There is often delay in taking up post-DLP maintenance work. It is in this situation that the running contract system, which ensures timely upkeep, was tried out. Funds worth ₹59 crore were allocated for the purpose. Such measures would help pinpoint the liability in case there was damage to any road in course of time, he said.

“This has in turn brought about better monitoring of roads by the engineers concerned, especially so since they could be held legally responsible. Superintending engineers and those under them have been given monthly targets to inspect roads under their jurisdiction. In addition, there are nodal officers in different districts to oversee the engineers. Ultimately, engineers have been tasked with the direct inspection of roads. This is apart from the fact that steps have been taken to constitute a samithi through which contractors can approach the government and present their grievances,” the Minister added.

On the demand to resurface all major roads in Ernakulam as per BMBC norms considering the heavy traffic flow, including of overloaded goods carriers, Mr. Riyas said one half of all PWD roads in the district would shortly get BMBC cover.

Pre-monsoon maintenance

On the oft-repeated complaints of slackness in executing pre-monsoon maintenance of roads and allied infrastructure in the State, the Minister said instructions had been given to all stakeholders concerned to complete the task by May 15.

The additional steps that have been taken to ensure quality of roads include deployment of three mobile labs across the State, including in Ernakulam. There is also “good” response to the PWD4U app where people can submit details and images of ill-maintained roads, he added.