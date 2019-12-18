Deepak Bansal takes charge as NSRY Admiral Superintendent

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal has taken over as the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi). Before assuming office, he paid floral tributes at the memorial for ‘The Unknown Worker’.
Rear Admiral Bansal, commissioned in the Navy in 1987, has held various posts including that of Director, Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT), at the Naval Base here. He was also the Commodore Superintendent of the Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi) and Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at the Headquarters of Naval Aviation, Goa.
Rear Admiral S.N. Alamanda, who Rear Admiral Bansal replaced, is taking over as Assistant Chief of Material (Modernisation) at IHQ MoD (Navy), New Delhi.
