Dedicated water supply project for Thrikkakara municipality mooted

The Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF) has demanded a dedicated drinking water supply project to meet the growing needs of the municipality, which hosts the State’s busiest IT hubs, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and related businesses.

Recent events in the municipality made headlines when residents of a major apartment complex fell ill from using contaminated water, prompting the TDF to demand measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

TDF general convener M.S. Anilkumar claimed that water contamination in the apartment complex escalated to a major health scare.

“As the municipality supports around 3.5 lakh people, including the floating population, it urgently needs a dedicated water supply system to avoid such contingencies,” he said. The forum said that the Kerala Water Authority water supply system only met half the municipality’s water needs. An additional 50 MLD was needed to increase the supply from twice a week to a regular basis. The TDF suggests temporarily tapping into Kinfra’s 100 MLD water project, intended for industrial use, to meet residents’ needs.

The municipality has around 1.5 lakh permanent residents, nearly a lakh employees at Infopark, and around a lakh floating population, said Mr. Anilkumar.

He added that the forum had written to Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine highlighting the situation and requesting a new water supply scheme.

The letter pointed out that the municipality had rapidly grown as the IT hub with Infopark and Smart City, along with an increase in workers at the SEZ. The water scarcity has raised concerns about potential health risks.

The forum members, said Mr. Anilkumar, were of the view that a dedicated water supply scheme could be implemented cost-effectively as both Muvattupuzha and Periyar rivers were close to the municipal area. He added that the primary expense would be for laying the supply pipes.