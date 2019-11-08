Decrepit flyover turns hang-out space!

The Palarivattom flyover, it seems, has become the butt of sarcasm for fertile minds.

After inspiring dishes mockingly named after it, and even a video song, the flyover, which is almost in a state of abandonment since it was found unfit for traffic months ago, has now triggered an imaginative idea, of course bristling with sarcasm, of turning it into a makeshift hang-out space.

The Anti Corruption People’s Movement (ACPU), which has conjured up the idea, plans to organise an informal gathering complete with song, dance, story telling, tug of war, kite flying and having snacks on the Edappally side of the flyover on Friday between 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. In the process, they had even rechristened the flyover as Polinja Palarivattom Paalam or PPP (The wrecked Palarivattom bridge).

“Though sarcastic, it is basically a huge protest with an underlying anti-corruption message against the all-pervading corruption and inefficiency. Why not turn it into an avenue for entertainment for the aged and the old rather than simply reduced to a symbol of corruption mocking the public,” said M.R. Rajendran Nair, national president, ACMU.

Though sarcastic, the organisers feel it is nevertheless sensible and practical to turn the flyover into an impromptu public space in a city which is reeling under shortage of such space.

“It is a completely informal gathering, which in a way is aimed at alerting the people to such a possibility until the flyover can be restored to the original purpose for which it was meant,” said Lakshmi Menon, a member of ACPU.

Asked whether they have secured the permission of authorities concerned to organise the gathering on the flyover, Ms. Menon said it was not warranted as it was not a formal function. “It is just like people dropping in at public spaces like the Durbar Hall Ground,” she said.

The gathering will disperse after exploring the possibility of watching sunset from the vantage point offered by the flyover!