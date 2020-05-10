Decks cleared for repatriation of evacuees from Maldives

The city police have made extensive arrangements for the clearance and transportation of expatriates set to arrive at the Kochi port from the Maldives by a vessel on Sunday around 10 a.m.

The police have laid down a streamlined protocol for the entire operation, the efficacy of which was tested during a trial run on Saturday. District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare will oversee the operations.

“Preferential category passengers, including pregnant women and children, will be allowed to disembark first. Nineteen pregnant women and 10 children below the age of 10 are on the vessel,” said G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

They will be followed by those with physical discomfort like sea sickness. Doctors of the Cochin Port Trust will subject them to medical screening.

“Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be escorted by policemen in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to isolation rooms, while the others will be led to another space,” Ms. Poonguzhali added.

Thereafter, passengers will be put through the emigration and customs clearance.

Those with nothing to declare to the Customs authorities will be directed through the green channel, while a separate counter will be arranged for the rest. Their luggages will be disinfected by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Passengers can then collect the free SIM provided by BSNL.

They will be later guided to a counter manned jointly by the police and the Revenue Department where their details will be verified. Passengers will be issued chits for the buses they will have to board.

“KSRTC buses labelled with the names of the districts they are operating to will be lined up in front of the Samudrika Hall. Special taxis will also be available,” said Ms. Poonguzhali.

Vehicles heading to other districts will be escorted by city police personnel to the borders of Ernakulam where police teams from the respective districts will join.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the districts concerned will be informed in advance of the arrival of passengers as well as their quarantine status.

“The presence of city police personnel will be kept to a bare minimum. There will be proper display boards at every turn for the navigation of evacuees, leaving no room for confusion, she added.