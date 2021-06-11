Decks being cleared for relocation of KSRTC bus station

KOCHI

11 June 2021 20:20 IST

The construction of a new building in the KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamuri to relocate the main bus depot will begin in tandem with the completion of the cleaning of the adjacent Mullassery canal under Operation Breakthrough.

The Kochi Corporation will accord sanction for a commercial complex that will replace the existing bus station once the plan and estimate are ready, it was decided at a meeting held here on Friday. KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar, Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod, Kochi Corporation standing committee chairpersons, Ernakulam DCP Aishwarya Dongre, and officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Irrigation and Revenue departments attended the meeting.

KSRTC officials presented the salient features of the proposed bus depot and the commercial complex. It was also decided to widen the pair of narrow bell mouths on the road leading to the existing bus depot to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles. Land needed will be acquired by negotiating with landowners. Steps will also be taken to ensure that the depot premises are well lit.

A team of engineers from the Irrigation Department and the Kochi Corporation will conduct a study on whether drains near Mullassery Canal should be widened to prevent waterlogging, the meeting decided.