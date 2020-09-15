Kochi

Decison on Swapna’s police custody only after medical report

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The NIA Special Court will decide on the application of the National Investigation Agency for the police custody of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, after assessing her medical report.

A medical board that was constituted for examining

Ms. Swapna, who had complained of chest pain, suggested angiography tests for her.

Geo Paul, the lawyer for Ms. Swapna, argued that her case shall be considered only after obtaining her medical report. The court accepted his arguments and said it will wait for the report to decide on her case.

At the same time, the court allowed the police custody of Sandeep Nair, Muhammed Shafi and Muhamad Ibrahim, the other accused in the case who were produced in the court on Tuesday, till Friday.

The investigation agency had sought the police custody of the accused to confront them with the electronic data it extracted from the devices owned and connected to the accused. The agency had submitted that it had extracted 2TB each data from the digital devices seized from the accused.

