Decison on Swapna’s police custody only after medical report

The NIA Special Court will decide on the application of the National Investigation Agency for the police custody of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, after assessing her medical report.
A medical board that was constituted for examining
Ms. Swapna, who had complained of chest pain, suggested angiography tests for her.
Geo Paul, the lawyer for Ms. Swapna, argued that her case shall be considered only after obtaining her medical report. The court accepted his arguments and said it will wait for the report to decide on her case.
At the same time, the court allowed the police custody of Sandeep Nair, Muhammed Shafi and Muhamad Ibrahim, the other accused in the case who were produced in the court on Tuesday, till Friday.
The investigation agency had sought the police custody of the accused to confront them with the electronic data it extracted from the devices owned and connected to the accused. The agency had submitted that it had extracted 2TB each data from the digital devices seized from the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath