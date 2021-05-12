Decision on recovering cost from flyover builder soon

The Palarivattom structure constructed by RDS Projects had to be pulled down following cracks

The State government is soon expected to take a call on recovering the cost of rebuilding the pier caps, girders, and slabs of the Palarivattom flyover from RDS Projects, which had constructed the structure that had to be pulled down following cracks.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which entrusted the Kozhikode-based ULCCS with the reconstruction work, had, in addition, strengthened the pillars of the structure by concrete wrapping.

Official sources said the reconstruction cost could be recovered from RDS Projects, since the flyover developed cracks on its girders and a few pier caps within a year of its commissioning in 2016. The defect liability period of the structure was three years.

ULCCS was awarded the contract to reconstruct the structure at a cost of ₹23 crore in 2020. The initial contract cost was ₹19 crore in 2019. The escalation occurred following a year’s delay in commencing the reconstruction work, after contractor bodies approached the High Court seeking a load test on the initial structure before deciding to pull it down. The State government went in appeal before the Supreme Court, which in October 2020 permitted the government to go ahead with its plans.

The DMRC is working out the additional expenses incurred in executing the project. They include expenses of finalising the design and establishment cost. The DMRC had delayed the winding up of its office in Kochi after commissioning the Aluva-Pettah metro corridor in 2020 owing to its commitment to rebuild the damaged flyover, it is learnt.

The project cost included that for innovative traffic rearrangement along Civil Line Road, by routing vehicles through a pair of underpasses at road level beneath the flyover. The DMRC built the flyover using funds it had saved while executing preparatory works like building bridges and the Edappally flyover for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The State government must take a call on recovering the flyover reconstruction cost from the builder firm, by invoking the defect liability clause. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), which had awarded the work to RDS Projects, has initiated measures in this regard, official sources said.