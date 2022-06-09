Decision on new waste treatment plant put off

Opposition councillors seek detailed discussion on project

A ₹60-crore proposal for setting up a windrow compost plant for the Kochi Corporation at the Brahmapuram campus was presented at the Corporation council on Thursday.

A discussion on the Detailed Project Report for the plant to process biodegradable waste, which was presented by Esteem Developers, will be held at the next council meeting as suggested by the Opposition councillors. Though the initial estimate for the project was ₹45.8 crore, the revised cost has been pegged at ₹60 crore including the cost of the machinery.

The Opposition councillors expressed concern over the cost of the project considering the fact that the State government was moving ahead with a proposal for setting up a waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

Replying to the debate, Mayor M. Anilkumar pointed out that the waste-to-energy plant may take time to materialise. A decision on the new plant will have to be taken without much delay as the city cannot effectively manage refuse in the existing plant.

Taking into account the Opposition suggestion that a detailed discussion was required on the agenda, the Mayor postponed the decision on the new plant to the next council meeting.

The project proponent has suggested to set up the plant in an area of 10 acres. The plant, which would come up in 13,500 sq ft area, will have an installed capacity of processing 300-tonne biodegradable waste a day. Besides the waste treatment facility, a ₹10-crore leachate treatment plant has also been proposed.

The civic body will have to obtain a series of clearances for the project. After obtaining the green signal from the council, the proposal will have to be submitted for the approval of the Local Self-Government Department, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The civic body hopes to raise the funds for the project through various sources including Corporate Social Responsibility funds and the financial aid of the State government. The civic body will not be using its resources for the project. While the Corporation will implement the project on its own, Esteem Developers, which was selected by the council earlier for the job, will act as its consultant, he added.