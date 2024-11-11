 />
Decision on extending Warehousing Corporation MD’s tenure soon, govt. tells HC

Updated - November 11, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that a decision on extending the term of Anil S. Das, Managing Director of the Kerala State Warehousing Corporation, will be taken soon.

The submission was made recently by the government when a writ petition filed by K. Vikraman challenging the appointment of Mr. Das came up for hearing. The government pleader submitted that the application submitted by Mr. Das seeking to extend his tenure was pending before the State government. The one-year tenure of his appointment had ended in January 2024.

T. Sanjay, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the five Central government members on the director board had opposed the proposal to appoint Mr. Das citing that he was unfit and did not have the expertise, domain knowledge, qualifications, and experience to head the loss-making organisation. Despite their opposition, the government had issued an order on January 16, 2023 appointing him as managing director for a year.

Though the Central board members asked about the qualifications of Mr. Das, the government had not given any explanation. There was no effective consultation with the Warehousing Corporation or its nominees on the board. The State government decided to appoint him as Managing Director without any reason and in an illegal manner, the petitioner contended.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:10 pm IST

