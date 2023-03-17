Decentralised waste collection in Kochi from April 1

March 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation plans to implement a decentralised waste management system in the city starting April 1. The civic body will organise awareness programmes and seminars in this regard. Officials will also organise house visits as part of the programme, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The residents shall segregate biodegradable and no-biodegradable waste. Non-biodegradable waste would be collected according to the schedule prepared by the civic body, said Mr. Anilkumar.

A seminar was held in the 59th division of the Corporation on Friday. Aerobic compost sheds will be set up in the division. Segregated collection of waste will be carried out. Plastic waste collected from the division will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. P.R. Renish, the councillor representing the division and also the chairperson of the development standing committee, led the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest

Meanwhile, members of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union protested against the alleged attack on the civic body’s staff by a section of Congress workers on Thursday. The Corporation Secretary had complained to the police about the alleged attack.

The union demanded stern action against those who attacked the employees. P.D. Sajan, State secretariat member of the union, opened the protest meeting.