Decentralised system to check pandemic spread in Ernakulam

A decentralised system to check the spread of COVID-19 will be extended to all panchayats in Ernakulam within two weeks.
District Collector S. Suhas said there would also be a decentralised mechanism for treatment of the disease. As many as 22 local bodies have implemented such a system. The COVID-19 management centres in the district have call centres and facilities for antigen testing and transportation of the affected. They are also equipped to shift patients to COVID-19 hospitals, if required, he added.
The private sector has also been roped in to contain the spread of the pandemic. Nearly 80 patients are undergoing treatment at various private hospitals in Ernakulam. They will be shifted to government hospitals on request. Around 5,000 tests are conducted on a day by combining the services offered by government and private sectors.
The district administration has asked traders to comply with safety regulations during the Onam season.
Kudumbashree workers have taken up disinfection activities at homes, offices, and vehicles of infected persons. The workers received training from the Health Department on disinfection. The public can contact the teams at mobile number: 70128-90232.
