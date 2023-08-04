Decentralised biodegradable waste management measures pick up pace in three panchayats in Ernakulam district

August 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Three grama panchayats that depended on the Brahmapuram yard for dumping biodegradable waste have initiated decentralised waste management measures after the government decided not to permit local bodies other than the Kochi Corporation to transport waste to the site following the major fire at the yard on March 2.

Cheranalloor panchayat had been transporting food waste from around 3,000 households to Brahmapuram. “We have now initiated a multi-pronged approach to manage biodegradable waste following the Brahmapuram crisis. Four aerobic bins modelled on the Thumboormuzhi model will be launched on August 6. Biopots were distributed to around 2,000 households,” said panchayat president K.G. Rajesh.

“The public may carry food waste in buckets to the aerobic bin composting units at prescribed timings in the morning and evening. Trained personnel will be available at the units to collect and process waste. The new system will be helpful, especially for households that lacked space for installing biogas plants and biobins,” he added.

Kumbalanghi panchayat president Leeja Thomas Babu said a meeting held on August 3 had decided to utilise around ₹25 lakh for supplying biobins to households that were yet to introduce source-level treatment systems. A decentralised approach was in place in the panchayat from 2000 onwards as we had been transporting food waste from hotels and shops to Brahmapuram,” she said.

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat president Soniya Murugesan said the local body was also not transporting food waste from households to Brahmapuram, and that only waste generated by hotels and shops were taken to the yard. “After the Brahmapuram deadlock, we asked commercial establishments to find their own solutions for the treatment of food waste,” she added.

