Decentralised approach helps panchayat ensure 100% vaccination coverage

KOCHI

18 August 2021 22:12 IST

13,000 of the target population above 18 years receive the first dose of COVID vaccine at Marady in Kerala’s Ernakulam district

A well-oiled decentralised approach helped Marady panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala to ensure 100% vaccination coverage by giving the first dose to the target population.

Marady was the first among the civic bodies, including Keerampara and Mookkannoor panchayats, to achieve the target. According to official estimates, around 13,000 of the target population above 18 years in Marady received the first dose. Nearly 40% of them have received both the doses.

“There was not a single day lost in administering the doses after the vaccination drive was launched in the civic body. A concerted approach proved beneficial in achieving the target,” said Dr. K. Amarlal, medical officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The panchayat authorities joined hands with the Health Department to deploy teachers, students, and other volunteers to book online slots without delay. “These groups were ready with details of those above 60 years of age in the initial phase whenever the slots were open for booking. Technical issues faced by people aged above 60 years in booking online slots were addressed through this approach,” said Dr. Amarlal.

Marady panchayat president O.P. Baby said public announcements were made to ensure vaccination for all beneficiaries. “There have been occasions when we pursued people relentlessly to receive the vaccine. Panchayat staff, health workers, Anganwadi members, and ASHA workers worked together to bring people to vaccination centres,” he added.

Mr. Baby said there was no jumping the queue or recommendations by representatives of political parties in allotment of tokens for spot registration. “This turned beneficial, as the eligible received the vaccine judiciously,” he informed.

Dr. Amarlal said the panchayat had also been successful in managing the COVID-19 situation. “The strategy from the start has been to immediately shift a positive case in a family to the panchayat’s domiciliary care centre. The person was discharged from the centre only after testing negative. This helped in containing the spread within the family,” he said.