Deceased sailor’s family allege medical negligence

The Harbour police have registered a case of unnatural death following allegations of medical negligence by the family of a sailor who died at the naval hospital INS Sanjivani on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as a senior sailor from Malayankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram based at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi. It is learned that the victim developed breathlessness and distress after a medical procedure was done to remove accumulated excess fluid around his lungs shortly after which he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The case was registered after the father of the deceased alleged medical negligence and lack of proper care. The police said that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital where he was admitted reportedly with chest infection on January 9. A police team visited the hospital and collected details about the death.

“He was initially taken to a private hospital in the city but was later admitted to the naval hospital. We have registered a case for unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC. The post mortem report and chemical analysis report of bodily organs and fluids are being awaited only after which any firm conclusion can be reached,” said an officer associated with the probe.

Samples have been given to the Regional Analytical Laboratory at Kakkanad and the forensic lab at Thripunithura for scientific analysis. The police said that usually, the report would take upwards of a month.

Meanwhile, the Naval authorities categorically ruled out any medical negligence but dubbed it an unfortunate death despite the best efforts of the medical team at the naval hospital.

“None of the procedures were overlooked and all the protocols were followed. Proper care was also given the moment the patient was admitted in the intensive care unit. Even specialist doctors outside the hospital were consulted. We have already submitted a medico-legal report to the police. An internal inquiry is under way the findings of which will be forwarded to the highest medical authorities of the Armed Forces in Delhi,” said a Navy spokesperson.