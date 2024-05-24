Debt Relief Commission may recommend compensation for cage fishers

The Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission may recommend compensation for the fish farmers who were hit by the recent mass fish kill in the Periyar.

P.S. Gopinath, Chairperson of the Commission and a former judge of the Kerala High Court, along with Commission member Shyamji on Thursday visited the site of the fish kill.The Commission has sought a report from the Deputy Director of Fisheries on the number of fishers who were reportedly hit by the incident.

The panel has also sought the number of cages set up by the farmers, reasons identified for the fish kill, investigation and forensic reports, if any, into the cause of fish kill and the details of loans raised by the farmers for setting up the cage fishing units. Details of the financial loss sustained by fishers has also been sought. The Fisheries official was asked to submit the report within a week. It is estimated that the farmers of Varapuzha, Kadamakudi, Mulvukad and Cheranalloor were hit by the fish kill, Commission sources said.

The Commission will explore the possibility of submitting a recommendation to the State government to provide compensation to the farmers who were hit by the fish kill. The report to be submitted by the Fisheries officials will be placed before the next meeting of the panel, Commission sources said.

Incidentally,the mass fish kill was reported in the Periyar river on May 20 night following suspected release of effluents from industries in the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt.

A large number of dead fish was found floating from near the Pathalam bund and downstream. The incident had triggered massive public protest.

Meanwhile, the State Fisheries department has announced the formation of an expert committee to look into the fish kill.

The committee headed by Binu Varghese, Assistant Professor of Department of Aquaculture, has K. Dinesh, Registrar of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies as its convener.

Faculty members of the university, Anu Gopinath, M.K. Sajeevan, Devika Pillai, M.P. Prabhakaran and N.S. Saneer are the other members of the committee. The panel has been asked to submit its report before May 24.