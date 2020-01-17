Debris removal within stipulated time, says contractor

Prompt Enterprises, the official contractor for removing debris from the four implosion sites at Maradu, has clarified that it will shift debris within the stipulated time.

“We are hopeful of removing the estimated 76,200 tonnes of debris from the four sites within 20 days. As per the schedule, we need to start work only within 10 to 12 days,” said Achyut Joseph of Prompt.

On reports that the Aroor panchayat authorities had issued stop memo for the dump site at Chandiroor, Mr. Joseph said the company was yet to receive it. “The site was cleared by the technical committee appointed by the Government. We have already shifted around 500 truckloads of debris since December 12 when pre-blast preparations had started,” he added.

Company representatives said they were confident of lifting the stop memo while claiming that people living near the Chandiroor site had no issues with it and blamed the media for creating unnecessary controversies. “We also have alternative sites where debris can be shifted. Debris will be downsized immediately and will be handed over to medium and small enterprises involved in the construction sector,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipal authorities said the contractor had one more week left to start removing debris from the blast sites. They have to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board for the site selected for shifting debris.