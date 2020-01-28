Debris removal from Maradu sites begins

The removal of debris from three sites of the demolished flats in Maradu began on Monday. The work began at H2O Holy Faith, Jain Coral Cove, and Golden Kayaloram, which were imploded on January 11 and 12 in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Prompt Enterprises, which had taken up the work, would complete the job at the three sites in three days as per schedule, said a company representative.

The debris will be collected through the night after 8 p.m.

On Monday, till about 10 p.m. 50 loads from H2O and Kayaloram and 40 loads from Coral Cove were removed. It was learnt that the debris was taken to a site near North Paravur.