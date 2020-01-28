Debris removal from Maradu sites begins

The removal of debris from three sites of the demolished flats in Maradu began on Monday. The work began at H2O Holy Faith, Jain Coral Cove, and Golden Kayaloram, which were imploded on January 11 and 12 in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.
Prompt Enterprises, which had taken up the work, would complete the job at the three sites in three days as per schedule, said a company representative.
The debris will be collected through the night after 8 p.m.
On Monday, till about 10 p.m. 50 loads from H2O and Kayaloram and 40 loads from Coral Cove were removed. It was learnt that the debris was taken to a site near North Paravur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.