Debate over Brahmapuram land hots up

Congress demands special meeting of Kochi Corporation council to discuss Mayor’s statement

The plea of the Kochi Corporation to the State government to take back the land purchased at Brahmapuram from it has not gone down well with a section of the civic representatives.

The issue came to the fore when Mayor M. Anilkumar placed the request before the State Finance Minister the other day.

Listing out the city projects for which the civic body sought budgetary support from the State government, Mr. Anilkumar requested the Finance Minister to initiate measures to take back the land and end the practice of deducting the cost of the land from the annual Plan fund allotted to the civic body.

Each year, a significant amount is deducted from the annual fund released to the civic body for recovering the money paid by the State government for purchasing the land. It was during the period of construction of the first waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram that the State government acquired the holding located near the plant site after residents complained of stench and pest infestation. The State government had shelled out around ₹100 crore for land acquisition, said Mr. Anilkumar.

After the deductions made from the Plan fund, the civic body is left with little funds for the development activities in the city. The holding at Brahmapuram has become a burden and a liability to the civic body, he said.

The Mayor had earlier written to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Local Self-Government seeking steps to take back the land.

Move opposed

Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council, took objection to the public statement of the Mayor.

A special meeting of the Kochi Corporation council should be convened to discuss the statement of the Mayor regarding the Brahmapuram land. The Mayor has been taking unilateral decisions on matters related to the management of waste in the city. Though the councillors had demanded a special session of the council to discuss the issues related to waste management, the Mayor didn’t pay attention to it. It was inappropriate for the Mayor to take individual decisions on matters governing the civic body, he said.

The Mayor shall not take decisions on matters of significance without discussing it in the Corporation council. The civic body may require land for future projects, he said.