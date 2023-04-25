ADVERTISEMENT

Death threat to PM Modi | Arrested Kathrikadavu resident had written fake letters earlier too

April 25, 2023 02:02 am | Updated April 24, 2023 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The 53-year-old resident of Kathrikadavu had written the letter to “falsely implicate” N.J. Johny, his neighbour

The Hindu Bureau

Xavier Anjanikal, who was arrested by the Ernakulam North police for writing a fake letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi, had fabricated similar letters on earlier occasions.

The 53-year-old resident of Kathrikadavu had written the letter to “falsely implicate” N.J. Johny, his neighbour. He had written a letter against Mr. Johny earlier following differences, according to the police. The two were part of a the parish council at the Kathrikadavu church.

The accused had recently targeted M.G. Aristotle, councillor representing the United Democratic Front in the Kochi Corporation. He had alleged that the councillor was responsible for setting the waste heaps at Brahmapuram on fire.

He wrote to the Corporation Secretary under the fake name of ‘Kunjappan’ alleging that he had overheard Mr. Aristotle speaking to someone on his mobile phone and directing the person to start the fire. Xavier had also reportedly written to a non-resident Keralite alleging that his wife had an extra-marital affair.

