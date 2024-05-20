GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death sentence will serve as deterrent to rapists and murderers and provide a sense of security to women: Kerala HC

Bench endorses view of principal sessions court that rape and murder of law student at Perumbavoor was a rarest of the rare case warranting death sentence

Published - May 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday expressed the hope and the fervent belief that its judgement upholding the death sentence awarded to the convict in the rape and murder of a woman from Perumbavoor would serve as a resolute deterrent to those who would consider perpetrating such abhorrent acts in future so that persons similarly placed like the victim who are innumerable in our society would live with a sense of security and without fear.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice S. Manu observed that it was with a heavy heart that the court was upholding the ultimate penalty of death sentence awarded to the accused in the case. Endorsing the view of the principal sessions court that it was a rarest of the rare case warranting death sentence, the Bench pointed out that the rarest of rate case test depends upon the perception of society, viz, whether society would approve the awarding of death sentence in a case of this nature.

On premises of her shelter

The court added that society would certainly approve the awarding of death sentence in the case, especially since the victim was a young woman who was forced to live in a structure on the side of a public road on account of her impoverished social background, and the crime was one committed within the premises of her own shelter.

The court further observed that facts of the case were deeply disturbing and represented an egregious violation of human dignity and sanctity of life, for after committing rape in an inhumane manner, the victim had also been murdered horrendously. Its impact on society was profound and far reaching as it instilled not only fear, but also a sense of vulnerability, particularly amongst women. It eroded the trust reposed in institutions responsible for ensuring public safety.

The Bench concluded its judgment with the celebrated statement made by Nobel Laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn: “Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience, but the conscience of the whole humanity.”

