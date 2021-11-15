Death of pageant winners: car diver interrogated

KOCHI

15 November 2021 22:45 IST

The police team that is probing the incident in which Miss Kerala 2019, the runner-up title winner, and a youth died after the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree beside the NH Bypass at Chakkaraparambu on November 1, interrogated Abdul Rahman, 25, of Mala, who was behind the wheels of the ill-fated car and the sole person, who survived the accident.

This was after a magistrate court granted custody of the youth who had been charged with causing the accident, to the police for a duration of three hours. The police had sought his custody for three days.

Abdul Rahman was later granted bail by the court. His counsel had opposed the request for police custody, citing that he was under severe mental trauma, having been injured in the accident.

The beauty pageant winners had died on the spot in the midnight accident, which is said to have been caused by a combination of intoxicated and rash driving.

Arrested with drugs

A youth was arrested on the charge of peddling synthetic drugs among students and youths, from Kadavanthra on Monday.

Seth Joseph Varghese, 24, of Athirampuzha, Kottayam, was arrested with 20 “Ecstasy tablets”, that were sold under brand names ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘Red Bull’. Having purchased them at ₹600 apiece from Goa, he used to sell them for ₹1,500 per pill.

The police have sought information from the public to nab drug peddlers. Information can be passed on through WhatsApp number 99959 66666, or the mobile number of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotics) 94979 90065 or at 94979 80430. Details of the informers would be kept confidential.