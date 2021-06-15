Death of newborn: doctor gets 1-year jail

KOCHI

15 June 2021 21:52 IST

Convict lacked reasonable skill: court

A gynaecologist of the Ernakulam General Hospital was sentenced to imprisonment for one year and a fine of ₹3 lakh for causing the death of a newborn by negligence.

Dr. Kalakumari of Ernakulam was awarded the punishment by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ernakulam.

Passing the order, magistrate S. Shamnad directed that the convict should undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months on default of payment of the fine. If the accused remitted the fine, ₹2 lakh should be given to Suja Rajesh, the mother of the deceased child and ₹1 lakh to Rajesh, the father, the court ordered.

E. K. Sheeja, Assistant Public Prosecutor, contended that the accused negligently prolonged the delivery of Ms. Rajesh beyond the expected date of delivery, thereby causing the baby in the womb to aspire meconium-stained fluid and die after three days of its birth.

The death of the newborn was due to the lack of reasonable skill and care of the accused, it was contended.