Death of models: CCTV footage of night party in hotel missing

KOCHI

10 November 2021 22:18 IST

City police intensify drive against drunk driving

The Palarivattom police have found missing the CCTV footage from the hall in a hotel in Fort Kochi where the victims of the tragic accident at Chakkaraparambu had reportedly attended a party late into the night on October 31.

Three, including two promising models, died in the accident after the car, driven allegedly under the influence of alcohol by the lone survivor, rammed into the a tree along the national highway in the early hours of November 1. The police arrested the survivor Abdul Rahmam, a resident of Mala, and charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Though the police had seized the hard discs of CCTV footage from the hotel on Tuesday, the visuals from the party hall were reportedly missing. So, the police held a fresh search at the hotel on Wednesday but could not find the hard disc containing the footage of the party.

The police even searched for it at the hotel owner’s house at Eda Kochi but with little success. The computers at the house have been reportedly taken for analysis. Foul play is suspected behind the alleged failure of the hotel to hand over the footage concerned despite repeated demand. The owner is likely to be questioned again.

The Excise department had suspended the bar licence of the hotel for serving liquor beyond the permissible time of 9 p.m. on October 23. Though a notice was served immediately thereafter, the licence was cancelled only on November 2.

The police suspect whether the CCTVs in the hall were disconnected shortly after the excise inspection on October 23.

Meanwhile, the city police have intensified the drive against drunk driving in view of the accident with control room vehicles being deployed, especially along highways, where motorists tend to overspeed.

Since the usage of breath analysers remains restricted in view of the pandemic, those suspected of drunk driving will be taken straightaway to hospitals for a blood test, senior police sources said. If blood tests confirm the suspicion, the offenders will be strictly dealt with.