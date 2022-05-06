Death of migrants: inquiry report finds fault with employer, contractor

Panel mooted to take action on safety violations in industrial areas

An inquiry instituted by the district administration into the worksite accident at the NeST Electronics City in Kalamassery, which claimed the lives of four migrant workers in March, has found the principal employer and the contractor at fault.

Four workers from West Bengal were buried alive after a mass of land caved in on them while digging at a construction site that originally belonged to Kinfra but was leased out to NeST Hi-Tek Park on March 18. The company was reportedly carrying out land development work and the labour component was sublet to a contractor.

“The report finds both NeST and the contractor at fault as they failed to take enough precautions (for the workers’ safety). Since the accident took place in an industrial area, we will reach out to the Industries department and Kinfra about the possible actions they can take while the Labour department will take action against the contractor. The report was received last week and we are in the process of consolidating the findings and the suggestions before sharing it with the departments concerned,” District Collector Jafar Malik told The Hindu.

The report was drawn up jointly by labour, industries, local self-government, police departments and Kinfra.

The inquiry report will give a further fillip to the case registered by the Kalamassery police in connection with the incident. “We have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and arraigned in the owner of NeST Group, the project engineer, and the contractor as accused. Notices will be served on them shortly and steps will be taken for their arrest though the charge is bailable,” said Kalamassery police sources.

The contractor had not registered workers under the Awas health care project for migrant labourers. The district administration will also direct payment of compensation to the kin of the deceased. “We will facilitate the legal aid to help them secure the compensation from the Employees’ Compensation Commission,” said K.T. Nizar Ahammed, secretary of Kerala State Legal Services Authority .

The district administration is also working on a few suggestions to prevent similar accidents and ensure the safety of workers employed in industrial areas, which are beyond the purview of supervision by the civic body. Immediately after the accident, Seema Kannan, chairperson of the Kalamassery municipality, pointed out how the municipal body was helpless since construction within industrial areas did not need any permit from the civic body.

“We are suggesting a committee comprising representatives of labour and industrial departments and Kinfra to oversee works in the industrial area so that action can be taken on violations,” said Mr. Malik.

Meanwhile, the work on the site concerned remains suspended on police direction not to resume work till the case is over.