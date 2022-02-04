Death of Malyankara fisherman triggers row

Note blames ‘corrupt’ bureaucracy for his plight

The alleged suicide of a fisherman in North Paravur after leaving behind a note blaming the bureaucracy has snowballed into a controversy, forcing parallel inquiries by revenue and police departments.

The State government has ordered an inquiry by the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner while the Vadakkekara police, which have already registered a case for unnatural death, are also conducting a further probe.

K. Sajeevan, 57, of Malyankara South in Vadakkekara panchayat was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. He had left behind a note sharing his anguish on not being able to convert his property from wetland to dry land to source a bank loan despite running behind it for about a year. The note reportedly blamed the allegedly corrupt and apathetic bureaucracy for taking the extreme step, which, incidentally, took place a day after a reportedly futile visit to the Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office (RDO).

“My father would have been still alive if the authorities had taken necessary action on his application at least last month. He had been running around for the conversion of the land after banks clarified that it was necessary either to secure a loan or to get fair price for the property in the event of a sale,” said Nithindev, the son of the deceased.

Sajeevan’s financial woes started four years ago after he met with an accident needing a brain surgery. “Later, he also incurred debts for marrying off his daughter. This was followed by an accident in which his son fell from a height during the course of his work and seriously injured his spine, rendering him unable to work,” said P.M. Antony, ward member. Nithindev had resumed work only recently.

Delay ruled out

Meanwhile, the Fort Kochi Sub Collector, in a report to the District Collector, ruled out any delay in action and clarified that measures in compliance with rules were taken on his application for the conversion of land.

According to the report, the RDO received the application on February 18, 2021, and was immediately forwarded to Moothakunnam village officer who submitted the report on February 23. However, nearly eight months later, on October 4, a clarification was sought from the village officer after a fault in determining the fair price was noticed.

The village officer clarified within two days and the deceased was reportedly asked to pay the requisite fee on October 27. The report claims that the deceased didn’t respond to it nor did he apply for fees exemption later.

His application wasn’t considered in the adalat for the speedy disposal of 20,000-odd applications pending with the RDO for the conversion of land, which the report attributed to the fact that the deceased had filed the application in 2021. He had submitted a second application for the same purpose, which wasn’t considered on the ground that he had already submitted an application, the report said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting Maitri’s suicide prevention helpline no:0484-2540530 or Chaithram at 0484-2361161.