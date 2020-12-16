Death of maid: police deny allegation of discrepancies in FIR

Kochi

‘First Information Report is registered solely based on information given by petitioner’

The police have shot down the allegation that they were trying to sabotage the case related to the death of the domestic help in the city by not including the name of the accused in the First Information Report (FIR).

Social media has been rife with allegations that the police were trying to protect the accused by giving his name as ‘unknown’ in the FIR registered based on a petition by the husband of the deceased, Sreenivasan.

Even the likes of CPI leader Benoy Viswam had criticised the police through his Facebook page.

On their part, the police said that the allegation was borne out of ignorance about criminal procedures. “For one, the accused has not be regarded as ‘unknown’ in the FIR but as the ‘owner of the flat’ and that was simply because the petitioner didn’t know his name. One must realise that FIR is registered solely based on the information given by the petitioner in his statement. All that police did were to record it in a genuine manner. As far as a FIR is considered, it is immaterial whether the police or the whole world know the name of the accused so long as the petitioner does not mention it,” a senior police officer said.

The police further said that no accused has gone unpunished simply because their names were not there in the FIR. “For instance, not all FIRs in thefts or even murder cases have the accused named in them but the police trace them and bring them to book during the course of their probe,” the officer said.

The Central police had registered a case three days after the victim Rajakumari fell from the apartment based on a petition filed by the visually-challenged husband, Sreenivasan, that she was locked up against her will in the apartment.

Initially, IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) were invoked before IPC Section 370 (trafficking) was added after she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

“We have added more charges under IPC 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 506 (criminal intimidation). More sections will be invoked if our continuing probe warrants it,” said the officer.

Imthiyaz Ahammed, the flat owner who had employed the deceased, had filed a petition accusing the victim of trying to flee after stealing money. The police said that he was absconding.