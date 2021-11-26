Death of law student: accused inspector suspended

KOCHI

Mr. Sudheer was initially removed from the charge of Aluva East police station and was later transferred to police headquarters

A day after Congress raised a storm demanding the suspension of inspector C.L. Sudheer who was named in a suicide note left behind by a young law student who allegedly took her life owing to domestic violence and dowry-related harassment, the State government suspended the officer on the morning of November 26.

State Police Chief Anil Kant has ordered his suspension pending a departmental inquiry. Mr. Sudheer was initially removed from the charge of Aluva East police station and was later transferred to police headquarters. This had not gone down well with opposition who tried to storm the office of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) in protest leading to a pitched battle with the police on November 25.

The note left behind by the victim Mofia Parveen (21) ended with a “final wish”, demanding action against her husband Mohammed Suhail and his family and also against the Inspector who she accused spoke very rudely to her in front of her husband and father when they were called to the station in connection with a domestic violence complaint she had filed a month ago.

Two separate internal inquiry reports were submitted on Mr. Sudheer, While Neeraj Kumar Gupta, DIG, Ernakulam Range, submitted the report to the State Police Chief, Aluva DySP P.K. Sivankutty gave another report to the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The move to suspend the officer came just hours after the Industries Minister P. Rajeev visited the house of the victim at Edayapuram in Aluva and met her parents almost as an emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He put on the victim's father Dilshad on phone with the Chief Minister who assured justice to the family and strict action against the officer.

Emerging after the visit, Mr. Rajeev said that the unfortunate incident should have never happened and that stern measures will be taken against the guilty. “The government is with the victim's family and the guilty will not be protected. No compromise will be made in the pursuit of justice for the family. The inquiry is on against the officer and actions will be taken in compliance with the formalities,”he said,

Dilshad said the Chief Minister has given his number to contact if they found any problem with the ongoing probe, “He clarified that the transfer of the officer to the police headquarters was part of the formalities, We are fully satisfied with the ongoing probe and feel very relieved after the chief minister's assurance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress called off its four-day-long protest in front of Aluva East police station demanding the suspension of the officer. Benny Behnan, MP, and Congress legislators Anwar Sadat, Rojy M. John, Eldhose Kunnapillil had been staging a sit-in in front of the station.

District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas dubbed the action against the officer as a victory of the all-out of protest launched by the party. “We are calling off the protest for now. A Congress delegation will visit the victim's family later today,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are set to move the court for the custody of Mohammed Suhail and his parents Rukhiya and Yousuf who were arrested under IPC Section 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). They were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on November 25.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.