Death of four-member family at Valiya Kadamakkudy: harassment over online loan suspected

September 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The four-member family found dead in their house at Valiya Kadamakkudy on Tuesday morning may have been victims of the online loan trap, the police suspect.

A couple and their two minor children were found dead in their house on Tuesday. The Varapuzha police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder and Code of Criminal Procedure Section 174 for unnatural death on the ground that the children were probably smothered by the parents who then hanged themselves. The police recovered a note from the house suggesting financial difficulties.

It has now emerged that the woman had probably taken an online loan and was being harassed by the parties concerned demanding repayment. It is also suspected that her photo morphed in a sexually suggestive manner might have been sent to some of her contacts.

“A relative received a message probably from the online loan parties on Tuesday evening, claiming that the woman had not repaid a loan ₹9,300 and that her mobile phone was switched off. The message urged the recepient to ask the woman to repay the loan at the earliest. We are probing the online loan angle in connection with the incident,” said a senior officer with the Rural police.

Additional sections would be invoked, if need be, against the parties concerned based on the investigation.

Similar incidents of harassment in connection with online loans are rampant at present. It involves the lender asking the applicant to install an app as a precondition before sanctioning the loan, giving the lender full access to the contact list of the applicant. Any default in repayment of loan, which entails exorbitant interest, risks calls to contacts, urging them to ask their acquaintance to repay the loan, leading to humiliation of the borrower.

It is also being reported that even after the repayment of the loan in full, online lenders continue to demand payment on one pretext or the other and threaten to humiliate borrowers if they did not comply.

